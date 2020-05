You may be familiar with the popular social media account “Whoa, Wait. Walmart?” The ladies behind the account that have started a very fun venture extending what people love so much about their social media into a magazine putting affordable style, home and lifestyle at your fingertips.

Watch as we’re joined by Bethany Halford and Amanda Jerkins to discuss the publication, balancing life & the magazine, and creating memories with family.

For more informaiton on “Whoa, Wait. Walmart.”