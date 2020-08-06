Good Day NWA: “Who’s the Boss?” Is Getting a Reboot

Facebook’s Instagram is revealing its answer to Tiktok…It’s called reels.

It’s a new Instagram format that gives anyone the ability to create and discover short form, edited videos with audio and music. Reels has a huge library of augmented reality effects, created both by Instagram and creators from all over the world. Users can add music from a vast library- or add original audio. It features video editing tools like countdown, timer and a new align tool, which gives users a seamless way to line up different takes when creating a post.

Perhaps we’ll finally find out who the boss is. Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano confirm a reboot of “Who’s the Boss?” is in the works. The original sitcom ran from 1984 to 1992. It starred Danza as single father Tony Micelli, who goes from being a professional baseball player to a live-in housekeeper for Advertising Exec. Angela Bower, played by Judith Light. Milano starred as his daughter, Samantha. Danza and Milano shared news of the show’s return on social media.

Deadline reports the show will be a sequel to the original, taking place 30 years later–

With Samantha now a single mother living in the house the original series was set in.

It may only be the beginning of August but some people are ready for all things Fall–

cooler temps, pretty leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything, and Halloween. And with Halloween comes pumpkin carving of course. Which can be a little (or a lot) messy. So how about pumpkin carving without the carving? Checkout these kits inspired by Disney characters complete with pieces to create each particular face. All you have to do is line them up– push them into the pumpkin– and voila! For $10 or less and you’re pumpkin carving like a pro



You may remember the “Got Milk?” advertising campaign. Well…. it’s back.

Only this time, it’s geared toward the YouTube Tiktok and now Reels generation.

It shows Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky swim the entire length of a pool while balancing a glass of chocolate milk on her head! Milk producers say they’re capitalizing on a spike in milk sales they noticed after the pandemic took hold. That could be because people are eating at home more.

And also… when people panic, they tend to buy bread and milk.