Good Day NWA: Will Smith Poses as Lyft Driver

Watch as Jaclyn & Jason chat about some trending stories in “Hot Topics.”

Set phasers to “stun.” Whoopi Goldberg is heading back to Star Trek. Actor Patrick Stewart appeared on ‘The View’ this week and offered Goldberg the chance to reprise her role as USS Enterprise Bartender Guinan. It’s for the second season of ‘Star Trek: Picard.’ Goldberg immediately accepted, hugging Stewart. She said working on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” was a great experience from the beginning to the end.

Will Smith is a super-star with a five star rating… on Lyft. Smith went undercover as a driver as part of a promotion called “Bad Boys for Lyft”…A play on words that cross promotes Lyft with Smith’s new movie “Bad Boys for Life.” The unsuspecting passengers were very surprised by their celebrity driver, with one so shocked that she blurted out expletives. Not only did the experience “Lyft” their spirits, but the passengers also received a free year of Lyft rides!

Saturday Night Live is about to get “sashayed-shantayed.” That’s because Rupaul is heading to studio 8H. NBC has announced the drag queen/actor is hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time on February 8. Rupaul is no stranger to hosting duties. He is the host of the competition “Rupaul’s Drag Race.” Justin Bieber will be the musical guest for the episode. Also coming to snl, NFL star JJ Watt making his hosting debut February 1 with musical guest Luke Combs.

Britain’s PA Media News Agency reporting “Monty Python” star Terry Jones died at the age of 77. Jones was known for his role as a member of the Monty Python Comedy Troupe with whom he directed films such as “Life of Brian.” According to PA Media, Jones passed away at his London home with his wife by his side. He had been suffering with various health issues including Dementia.