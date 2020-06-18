Good Day NWA: Win a Date with Keanu Reeves

Good Day NWA takes a look at some trending stories in Hot Topics.

The Aunt Jemima brand of syrup and pancake mix is getting a new name and image. The specifics have not been revealed, but Quaker Oats made the announcement they were changing branding of their product. The company says they understand Aunt Jemima’s origins are “based on a racial stereotype.” The brand that has been around for 130 years features a black woman named Aunt Jemima that was originally a minstrel character. Quaker says the new branding is an effort by the company to take steps toward racial equality.

In awards season news, the Oscars are being pushed back 2 months because of Covid-19. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences announced it is moving the ceremony back 8 weeks to April 25, 2021. That’s because of the pandemic’s impact on production in the movie industry. The academy will also move the eligibility window back allowing films released through February 28 of next year to be considered. This year’s Tony Awards have been postponed indefinitely. And, the Emmy Awards are still currently scheduled for September 20.

Twitter is introducing a new feature: audio tweets. In the coming weeks, all IOS users will be able to create tweets with their voice. Critics say this could open the door to new forms of abuse including verbal harassment., spreading hateful content via audio that could be harder to detect initially. Twitter says it’s working to incorporate additional monitoring systems ahead of the rollout. The company also says it would review any reported voice tweets and take action if necessary. Users will not be able to use audio to reply to voice tweets.

Keanu Reeves wants to go on a virtual date with one of his fans… for the right price… and for a good cause. The “John Wick” and “Matrix” actor is offering a 15-minute Zoom call to the highest bidder. All proceeds raised will go to ‘Camp Rainbow Gold,’ an Idaho-based children’s cancer organization. The date with the Hollywood icon was originally valued at $10K, but as of Wednesday, the bidding was already more than $16K. If you’re interested, you still have a few days to make a big bid, the auction ends on Monday, June 22.

Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana on the big screen. The movie will be called ‘Spencer,’ which is Princess Diana’s maiden name. It takes place over 3 days as the princess realizes she needs to end her marriage to Prince Charles. The director of the film says he liked Kristen for the role because he feels like she can be mysterious, fragile, and strong all at the same time. The movie is set to start filming early next year. Princess Diana’s life will also be brought to Netflix when the series ‘The Crown’ covers Prince Charles’ romance with her in Season 4.