Good Day NWA: Win a Luxurious Makeover from The Gents Place

Valentine’s Day is a few weeks away you still have plenty of time to get the perfect gift for that special someone.

Watch as Emily Saffran, owner of The Gents Place in Bentonville, joins Jaclyn and Jason with gift ideas and details on how you can enter a contest.

The Gents Place Valentine’s Day Contest

  • 2 Hour Custom Grooming Experience
  • Can Include:
  • Straight Razor Shave
  • Straight Razor Outline
  • Haircut
  • Goot Repair
  • Hand Repair

For addtional information and to enter the contest, click here. To learn more about The Gents Place, click here.

Check out the full video of Raymond House (Jaclyn’s Husband) and his experience at The Gent’s Place.

