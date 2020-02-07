Good Day NWA: Witchsister at Fayetteville Women’s Concert Series

A concert series has been putting women at the forefront, and this weekend it’s time for the first installment of the 2020 edition of the Fayetteville Women’s Concert Series.

Watch as Wendy Edge joins Good Day NWA with more information on the Fayetteville Women’s Concert Series. Witchsister, the all female rock band, is the featured artist. Watch as the band performs an original song.

Fayetteville Women’s Concert Series

  • Saturday, February 9
  • 9:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
  • Ryleigh’s
  • Fayetteville
  • Featuring Witchsister & Angela Edge

For additional information on this event, click here.

