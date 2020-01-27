Good Day NWA: World Mourns Death of NBA Icon Kobe Bryant

Watch as Jaclyn & Jason chat about some trending stories in “Hot Topics.”

It seems the world stood still sunday as we learned NBA icon Kobe Bryant died. The 41-year-old was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, January 26 in Southern California. Bryant will go down in the record books as one of basketball’s greatest athletes. He was an 18-time all star with 5 championships to his name. Bryant’s record also includes 2 Olympic Gold Medals and an Academy Award. Also, confirmed on board the helicopter with Bryant his 13 year old daughter gianna as well as Orange Coast College Baseball Coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa. Other passengers and the pilot have not been named. Bryant and his wife Vanessa have 3 other daughters. Kobe bryant was 41 years old.

Kobe’s death taking center stage at the Grammy’s as host Alicia Keys kicked off the award ceremony with a tribute along with Boyz II Men who joined her on stage at the Staples Center where Bryant used to play as a member of the LA Lakers, and where his retired jerseys still hang. Other performances included Camila Cabello who sang a heartfelt song dedicated to her father who was in the audience. Usher paid tribute to Prince. There was a tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle as well. Demi Lovato performed as well. The night belonged to Billie Eilish who scored, Album, Record and Song of the year as well as Best New Artist. Her brother Finneas won Producer of the Year.