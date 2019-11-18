Good Day NWA: World Pancreatic Cancer Day

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network has also designated Thursday, November 21 as World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

Watch as Kim Simpson & Mary Katherine Wilson join Good Day NWA and provide details on how you can join in the urgent fight against the world’s toughest cancer.

How to Participate:

World Pancreatic Cancer Day

Thursday, November 21

Share the Info Spread the Word Share the Video Wear Purple Light It Purple

For detailed information about how you can get involved with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and participate in World Pancreatic Cancer Day, click here. To connect with the Northwest Arkansas group of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, click here.