From the food truck to the 8th Street Market location to the new Mezcaleria & Taqueria at the 1907 in downtown Rogers, Yeyo’s has become a staple in the Northwest Arkansas culinary scene.

Watch as Chef Rafael Rios talks about his passion for food, the differences in all of his concepts, his vision for bringing the food of Mexico City to NWA.

Plus, Jaclyn and Jason make Cabeza (cow head) Tacos AND eat them!

For more information about Yeyo’s and all of their locations and concepts, click here.