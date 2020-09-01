Good Day NWA: “Yo, Homes to Bel-Air” Fresh Prince Reunion Special

Here’s what we’re talking about in today’s trending stories.

Will Smith is heading back to Bel-Air. Smith and his “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” co-stars

are returning for an unscripted special in honor of the show’s 30th anniversary.

It will release on HBO Max sometime around Thanksgiving. ‘People’ magazine reports that the special will be taped on September 10. The “Fresh Prince’s” actual anniversary.

The sit-com about a west Philadelphia kid moving to live with his wealthy family in Bel-Air ran for six seasons from 1990 – 1996.

South Korean mega band, BTS is making history this week. Their single “Dynamite” debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. It’s their first #1 hit and the first time an all South Korean act has held the top spot. “Dynamite” is also the k-pop boy band’s first song sung entirely in english.

South Korea’s President congratulated the group saying it’s “truly amazing” and that it brings “huge consolation” to the country amid the COVID-19 crisis.