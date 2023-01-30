We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more.

Jaclyn: Over the weekend, I had the chance to celebrate a friends birthday. We had dinner at Theo’s and then went to Big Box Karaoke and there was a lot of singing off key…from me! Happy belated birthday to my girl, Tracy Terry!

Jason: We have another birthday shoutout to give. This one is to Tom Hardin who is celebrating his 70th birthday. Tom is a retired National Guardsman and served his country for 29 years. Tom is currently the Associate Pastor of the church he’s belonged to for over 50 years. He’s a family man and has been married for 41 and a half years . His family says he is a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Happy birthday, Tom!

We would love to give you a shoutout. Send your photos/videos to: pics@knwa.com and put Attn: Good Day NWA Shoutout in the subject line.