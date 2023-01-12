We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more. Today we get to brag!

Jaclyn is really excited to be named one of 3W Magazine‘s Leading Ladies. The 25th annual publication has been released. “I’m in great company with other amazing women in our community.

Then, I saw that my sister friend Kirstie Sims is also in the magazine with an article on how she’s sparking change for Walmart’s Center for Racial Equity. Thank you again to 3W for this extreme honor. I also was named to the Board of Directors for NWA Food Bank and i’m really excited about that and ready to get to work.”

Jason says, “I’ve got to give a shoutout to the Razorback fans inside Bud Walton Arena last night for the Alabama game. I had the honor of serving as one of the On-Court Emcees for the game. The energy was intense, the student section is the best in America. Although we didn’t get the outcome we all wanted, the fans are the absolute best. Shout out to you! Speaking of board honors, I was also recently named to the board of the SOAR Afterschool Program!”

We would love to give you a shoutout. Send your photos/videos to: pics@knwa.com and put Attn: Good Day NWA Shoutout in the subject line.