We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards. Creating programs, to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout! These are today’s good day shoutouts.

First up, a middle schooler in Rogers received the best surprise. Check it out 6th-grader, Angel. He’s a member of the cross country team at Lingle Middle School (Rogers Public Schools). He was surprised with a custom athletic wheelchair so he can continue to succeed on the team. The surprise happened at a school assembly. Angel had been navigating his way in a regular wheelchair alongside the cross country runners after school since this fall and has been a huge inspiration to the team.

Our next shoutout is going to local organization teaming up to help those in need, especially during the holiday season. The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank received a donation this week thanks to Harps and Smart Chicken. The two companies donated about 65-hundred pounds of frozen protein to the food bank. The donation comes as the food bank says they are seeing more people in need.