We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more.

That’s why we want to give you a shoutout.

First up, we’re giving a shoutout to Kirksey Middle School. Students, faculty, staff and a the community were able to participate in Hispanic Heritage Month festivities with a day-long “Culture Celebration.” The middle school has students enrolled from 13 different countries. The school partnered with a local food vendor to provide “elote” to the first 100 families at the event, and had other partnerships around the community with food trucks, the Rogers Fire Department, and the National Guard.

All eyes were on the Hogs this weekend as they took on the Alabama Crimson Tide. For some Hog fans, the game was about keeping a family tradition alive. One fan. Eric Pendergrass says his grandfather started tailgating in Lot 44 back in 1975, and his family is keeping his legacy going almost 50 years later. Pendergrass says he started attending Razorback games at 6 years old. And while a win would’ve been nice, He says there’s nothing like bonding with your family and says he’ll remain faithful to the Hogs just as his family has remained faithful to the memory of his grandfather.

We would love to give you a shoutout. You can send your photos or videos to pics@knwa.com. Be sure to put “Good Day Shoutouts” in the subject line so we don’t miss your message.