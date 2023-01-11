We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout.

This shoutout goes to Brantley Munise of Siloam Springs who was recently inducted into the Arkansas Purple Circle Club. Munise had the Grand Champion Light Market Hog Peewee Showmanship Entry at the Arkansas State Fair and Livestock Show. Arkansas Farm Bureau Vice President Mike Freeze presented the award. The Purple Circle Club is an awards program recognizing junior livestock exhibitors who earned championship honors at the Arkansas State Fair. Congrats, Brantley!

