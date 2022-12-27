We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards. Creating programs, to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout! Check out today’s good day shoutout!

This is a shoutout to everyone who donated to charity this holiday season. Specifically, to the Children’s Safety Center who was able to provide 300 kids with their “entire Christmas!”

The organizations says that each year our advocates identify families that may need help this time of the year. Each child (or caregiver) is able to fill out a wish list that has all their needs, wants, wishes, and favorite things. They then pair each child with people like you that help give that child gifts for the holiday season!