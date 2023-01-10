We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout.

This shoutout goes to a special soccer team! FC Arkansas’s 2010 Boys went undefeated and won the top division of the Branson Futsal Shootout. Futsal is a form of indoor soccer played on basketball courts. The shootout is a regional tournament with teams from all over the 4 state area. This team has players from NWA and the River Valley.

