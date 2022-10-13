We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more.

First up, we’re giving a shoutout to the organizers of an inaugural event. Over the weekend Walmart and Sam’s Club hosted an HBCU summit. 61 students from historically black colleges and universities had the opportunity to network attend workshops and learn more about Northwest Arkansas. A big shoutout to black owned NWAfor coordinating a black business expo where students were able to learn more about locally black owned businesses

Here’s a shoutout to a festival showcasing students in media. The annual Ozark Media Arts Festival serves to connect education to industry. The festival took place over the weekend and brought around 500 students from across the state to take part in on-site competitions and workshops. It’s a way for students to compete in real-world, hands on industries like film and journalism.

Here’s a big shoutout to Gordon. You may remember Gordon and his owner Wendy Wickersham stopped by the show when he was in the running for People Magazine’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog. Well your votes worked and we’re so excited to tell you that Gordon did indeed win the coveted title. Gordon beat more than 9,000 rescue dogs. His prize includes a year’s supply of dog food and a $1,000 donation to the Wickersham’s animal rescue of choice.

