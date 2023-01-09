We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout.

Our first shout out is going to Janessa Davis, a girl scout from troop 5209. As part of her bronze star award project, she created and stocked two hygiene pantries. Her pantries include deodorant, toothbrushes, lotion, and more– and they are free for anyone to take. One box is at Planned Parenthood in Rogers. The other is in Centerton with Centerton Cares. Janessa researched the building process for the boxes and locations and collected physical and monetary donations to help fill the pantries. She hopes people will continue to refill the boxes whenever they can.

In the River Valley, the next Miss Rodeo Arkansas in Fort Smith has been crowned! We’re giving a shout out to Abigail Benz, a University of Arkansas student. Benz says she will spend the next year making appearances across the country at rodeos, schools and clubs as an ambassador for the sport of rodeo and the state of Arkansas. Benz will compete for Miss Rodeo America 2023 later this year. She hopes to become the first winner from Arkansas.

