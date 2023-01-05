We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout.

We have a pretty cool shoutout to give, coming all the way from New York City. In case you missed it Seth Meyer’s featured a KNWA mug on his desk last night, his guests included Brendan Fraser and Patti Lupone.

We would love to give you a shoutout. Send your photos/videos to: pics@knwa.com and put Attn: Good Day NWA Shoutout in the subject line.