MISS USA AND TEEN USA

We want to give a shoutout to both Miss Arkansas USA and Miss Arkansas Teen USA for representing our great state in the 71st Annual Competitions. This year’s competition was held in Reno, Nev. At the Grand Sierra Resort on Monday night. Miss Texas was officially crowned Miss USA, but she had strong competition from our own Rylie Wagner. And Miss Teen USA was awarded to Miss Nebraska but shoutout to our own Allie Shanks! Congrats to both women for a strong showing.

ARTISTS 360

26 artists were selected for Artists 360’s 5th cohort and awarded $214,000 in grants. This includes the selection of Kholoud Sawaf for the $25,000 Creative Impact Award as well as five artists chosen to receive Community Activator grants of $15,000 each. In elevating this network of local artists, Artists 360, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance (M-AAA), seeks to create a place where artists and the creative economy thrive.

WAC LOCAL CAST NUTCRACKER

A big shout out to the over seventy local students who have been cast for the Northwest Arkansas production of Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s The Nutcracker. Children, ages 7 to 15, auditioned and have been chosen to dance the company’s four performances of The Nutcracker at Walton Arts Center on Nov. 25-27. This storybook journey takes us into the heart of a timeless fairytale, where we watch Clara battle the evil Mouse King, dance with sugar plum fairies and fall in love with the dashing Nutcracker prince. Tickets are on sale now. Congrats to the cast.

