We know you are doing amazing things in the community from winning awards to creating programs to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a special shoutout. These are today’s good day shoutouts.

Nothing says school spirit like dressing up in full razorback gear and directing traffic at school. Sarah Fortune Gill took this video of local teacher Mr. Young. Parents you know how tough carline can be. Mr. Young doing his part to entertain and look fashionable at the same time. We reached out at asked Mr. Young to send a few pictures of his outfit. It’s awesome. Check the hog hat, sweater vest, satchel. Mr. Young is styling and profiling. He teaches 5th and 6th grade technology at McNair Middle School here Fayetteville.

We would love to give you a shoutout. This is something we want to do everyday so feel free to send in all the cool things you’re doing to make our community great. You can send your photos or videos to pics@knwa.com. Be sure to put “Good Day Shoutouts” in the subject line so we don’t miss your message.