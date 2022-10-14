We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more.

That’s why we want to give you a shoutout.

Congrats to the winners of the Inaugural Fall League at the Quiver Archery Range. The league serves as a great way to to practice archery and have friendly competition. All ages competed using a barebow, compound bow or recurve bow. If you’re looking to learn something new and want to learn more about the fall league and quiver membership, sign up!

And we want to give a shoutout to Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge. The non-profit announced a partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to raise funds for breast cancer. Breast cancer impacts other mammals including big cats. You’re looking at “Mani,” a liger. Mani lost her battle to the disease last month. In her memory for every $5 pin purchased, the refuge will donate $1 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

We would love to give you a shoutout. You can send your photos or videos to pics@knwa.com. Be sure to put “Good Day Shoutouts” in the subject line so we don’t miss your message.