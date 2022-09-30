We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more.

That’s why we want to give you a shoutout.

Here’s a big shoutout to nine students in the Springdale School District who are National Merit Semifinalists. A reception was held to recognize the students. The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships. According to the National Merit website approximately 1.5 million students enter the program each year. Good luck to these students. Thank you to Springdale Public Schools for allowing us to air the photos.

Here’s a shoutout to local break dancing crew “Breaking Habits.” We had the amazing group on the show earlier this month. They hosted an event called True Grit and invited crews from around the region to showcase their talent. True Grit was held at 214 by Cache in Springdale so shout out to them. The Breaking Habits Crew is on a mission to share hip-hop culture with the community.

It’s Friday and there’s a big game this weekend. We’ve got to give a shoutout again to Mr. Young. He teaches 5th and 6th grade technology at McNair Middle School in Fayetteville. Check him out taking school spirit to another level, decked out in full Razorback attire.

We would love to give you a shoutout. You can send your photos or videos to pics@knwa.com. Be sure to put “Good Day Shoutouts” in the subject line so we don’t miss your message.