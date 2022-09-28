We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more.

First up a shoutout to the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas. The organization hosted an Empower Summit for all its recipients. The summit served as a way of networking and professional development at the Jones Center. There was yoga, and breakout sessions including linked-in dos and don’ts. The sessions were lead by SPSF-NWA staff and community leaders.

Here’s a shoutout to Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell. She spoke to students at Elmwood Middle School in Rogers about how to be safe online. Mitchell has been visiting schools across the state to give students advice on being “a responsible digital you.” It’s a personal mission for Mitchell who says her platform is a result of someone close to her who was a victim of a predator. She says keeping kids safe online has been her social impact initiative for five years.

