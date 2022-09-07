We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make NWA better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout.

Kudos to Adventure Subaru for partnering with AdoptAClassroom.org and surprising local teachers at Asbell Elementary School with a $12,500 donation. The company also provided classroom supply kits during a breakfast event for teachers. The donation will help benefit 625 students in our community.

This is the first year Adventure Subaru has partnered with Asbell. The donation is part of a year-round initiative that includes community partnerships with Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA, Ozark Literacy Council, Champions for Kids, Apple Seeds, Inc., and more.

And a big congrats goes to local Rogers student Mariah Cumplido. Mariah is the recipient of the Coast Guard Foundation Scholarship. The Coast Guard Foundation is a non-profit on a mission to strengthen the Coast Guard community. The scholarship benefits children of enlisted men and women who are serving and have served in the U.S. Coast Guard. Mariah is attending College of the Ozarks and is the child of Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Edmond Cumplido. Thank you for your service and congrats to Mariah.

Don’t forget we are accepting nominations for the Golden Apple Award.

Each month during the school year we recognize a teacher, coach, bus driver, or school counselor

Who’s doing their part to ‘make better happen’ in the classroom. To nominate someone for the Golden Apple Award all you have to do is visit our website, and submit your nomination, in 100 words or less — telling us what makes your nominee so great! The winner will be featured on KNWA Today on the last Wednesday of each month.



