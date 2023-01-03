We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout.

Today’s shoutout is going to a community theater team whose mission is to entertain but also give back. The Smokehouse Players have visited us several times on Good Day.

Terry Vaughan, Tim Gilster, and Jules Taylor bring thoughtful and meaningful productions to the stage with proceeds benefiting Magdalene Serenity House.



They let us know that in 2022 they were able to raise $29,715 for the non-profit!

