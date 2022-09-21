We know you are doing amazing things in the community from winning awards, to creating programs to making our community better and more.



Fraternity hosts blood drive:

Members of the Fayetteville Arkansas Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.,

in conjunction with the American Red Cross held a blood drive to help bring awareness to Sickle Cell Awareness Month. According to information provided by the fraternity 1 in 365 African American babies are born with sickle cell. Blood transfusions are an essential treatment for those with the disease.

There were over 40 donors that gave blood with the potential of saving about 126 lives.

Naturalization ceremony:

A big congrats to the United States of America’s newest citizens. 98 people took part in a naturalization ceremony hosted at Crystal Bridges. Those 98 new citizens represent 32 different countries. They took the oath of allegiance and received their citizenship papers.

COURTESY: CRYSTAL BRIDGES

Teacher runs to support Autism Awareness:

Shoutout to Cameron Thomas. He’s a teacher at Turnbow Elementary School and will be participating in the 31st annual Arkansas Traveller 100 Race next month to help raise funds to support autism.

