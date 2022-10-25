We know you’re doing amazing things in the community from winning awards to creating programs to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout.

Here’s a look at today’s Good Day Shoutouts:

A three-time Guinness World Record holder made a stop in NWA with a special delivery to Arkansas Children’s Northwest. Russell Cassevah has made a name for himself by walking across LEGO bricks barefoot. He delivered some LEGOs to kids undergoing treatment at ACNW.

Thanks to his following on TikTok… Cassevah now makes donations like this full-time as part of his charity, Little Bricks. This delivery brought his 12-month total to more than $100,000 of LEGO’s donated and more than 7,000 kids impacted.

A local center for animals has a new mural thanks to a local artist. NWA Muralist Jason Jones put the finishing touches on his new “slinky dog” mural at the new Best Friends Pet Resource Center in Bentonville. Not only can you adopt a pet, but the center serves as a way to connect people with adoptable pets and offers support for families to keep animals in their homes.

Jason Jones is the artist behind the giant blue Bentonville octopus on Walton Blvd and the “enjoy local” robot in Fayetteville.

And our local educators also deserve a shoutout and you can help by nominating them for our Golden Apple Award. Each month during the school year we recognize a teacher, coach, bus driver, or school counselor who’s doing their part to ‘make better happen’ in the classroom.

To nominate someone for the Golden Apple Award, all you have to do is visit our website and submit your nomination, in 100 words or less. The Golden Apple winner will be featured on KNWA Today, on the last Wednesday of each month.



We would love to give you a shoutout. You can send your photos or videos to pics@knwa.com. Be sure to put Good Day Shoutouts in the subject line so we don’t miss your message.