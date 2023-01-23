We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more.

Our first shoutout is going to a pop up bookstore amplifying minority voices in Springdale. Mas Libritos hosted an event over the weekend at “Bites and Bowls”. The bookstore hopes to create a reading culture in Springdale, while putting an emphasis on representing stories from people in the community. If you missed the pop over the weekend, don’t worry Mas Libritos is hosting another pop up on Saturday, January 28 in Springdale.

Our next shoutout is going to Interform! The non-profit is on a mission to be on the forefront of creative growth and change in our community and it’s doing just that. Interform collaborated with 5th graders at JB Hunt Elementary School EAST and will create weighted vests and lap blankets for students who need sensory input. Students will continue to create the vests and blankets through March.

We would love to give you a shoutout. Send your photos/videos to: pics@knwa.com and put Attn: Good Day NWA Shoutout in the subject line.