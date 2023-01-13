We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more. Today we get to brag!

Our first shoutout of the day is going to a local business owner. Karsen Raible. Karsen is the creative mind behind the luxury picnic business, Tier 1 Picnics NWA. She says tier one serves all of NWA and can be set up for many different small occasions. And take a look at these photos from Abigail Mcdonald. These are from this week when we had rain come through the area. I think i saw a lightning strike. Thank you, Abigail.

We would love to give you a shoutout. Send your photos/videos to: pics@knwa.com and put Attn: Good Day NWA Shoutout in the subject line.