First up, take a look at the beautiful new temporary sculpture now located at The Medium in Springdale. The art was created by Paul Siebenthal and Alex Cogbill. The piece is made of fabricated steel and paints and was made possible by CACHE. You can check out this public art now.

We also wanted to give a shoutout to playwright Candrice Jones. Her powerful and thought-provoking play, “Flex,” was developed in part at TheatreSquared’s Arkansas New Play Festival in 2021. The play will now receive a new production at Lincoln Center Theater in New York in late June of this year just a year after its T2 debut. The play follows a similar path to the play “At the Wedding,” an eventual New York Times Critics’ pick developed at T2. Artistic Director Robert Ford said “…we’re thrilled that audiences and critics in New York are seeing the value of [plays] straight from Northwest Arkansas”

