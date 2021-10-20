Good News & the Blues – Feeding Your Body & Soul

Music is medicine for the soul, and this weekend Music Moves is making sure your bellies and spirit are fed!
Watch as Anthony Ball (Music Moves) and Nate Walls (Second Helping NWA) join Good Day NWA with details on Good News & the Blues.
