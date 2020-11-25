Grammy Nom Recap & a Preview of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Beyoncé is getting the Grammys into formation as she leads Grammy nominations. That story is kicks off these trending stories. Watch our Hot Topics!

Queen Bey snagged 9 nominations including song and record of the year from “Black Parade,” which she released on Juneteenth. Her “Black is King” film is up for best music film and video for “Brown Skin Girl,” is nominated for best music video. The singer also earned 3 nominations for her guest appearance on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” Multiple nominations went to Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, &Roddy Ricch, who each earned 6 nominations. A major snub for The Weeknd who didn’t earn any nominations. He tweeted in part saying “the Grammys remain corrupt.” He had a no. 1 album, multiple hit singles and scored a super bowl halftime performance slot. Winners will be announced at the live show on January 31, 2021.

Despite the pandemic the Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will still go on. You won’t see the typical 2.5 mile route or the 3.5 million spectators. Instead, the cavalcade of favorites will unfold around Herald Square, near the flagship department store. Think of it more as a runway, with the parade lineup modeling for the cameras. Balloon displays won’t be pulled by human handlers, but rather anchored by specially designed vehicles. You’ll also see pre-taped productions of “Hamilton,” “Ain’t Too Proud,” “Mean Girls,” & “Jagged Little Pill.” There will be performances by Pentatonix, Dolly Parton, Patti Labelle and more. There will be people who attend the parade in person they will be be socially distanced and wearing masks.