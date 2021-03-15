GRAMMY Recap; Oscar Noms; Retirement is a Brees – Hot Topics

March is Women’s History Month, and women reigned supreme as big winners at this year’s GRAMMY awards. Watch as Good Day NWA breaks down all the trending stories in Hot Topics!

After being postponed from January, music had its big night at the 63rd Grammy Awards, Beyoncé made history by winning her 28th Grammy making her the most-winning female artist. Also scoring a GRAMMY, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl.” Megan the Stallion won three GRAMMYs. Billie Eillish took home the GRAMMY Award for Record of the Year for the 2nd straight year. Taylor Swift won “Album of the Year”, she’s the first woman to win the award for a 3rd time. Performances included BTS, Megan thee Stallion, Harry Styles, who also won a GRAMMY, and the dynamic duo Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

Oscar Nominations have been released. We have a full list here.

Saints Quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement from the NFL. Brees posted the news on his Instagram with a special video message from his four children. He is the NFL’s leader in career completions and yards passing. He will retire after 20 seasons, the last 15 with new Orleans. Brees helped bring the Saints to their first franchise Super Bowl win in 2010. Brees made clear in his post he is only retiring from the NFL, not New Orleans…Adding “this is not goodbye.”

Before “Real Housewives” and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” “The Real World” pioneered reality television back in 1992. The original cast of MTV’s groundbreaking series are back together for a new docuseries called “The Real World Homecoming: New York.” “the Real World,” which went on to have 32 seasons on MTV before last airing on Facebook Watch in 2019″ is credited with creating the reality TV genre. You can catch up with the cast to see how much has really changed or stayed the same on Paramount+.