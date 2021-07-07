Grants for Artists; Film Festival Seeks Jurors; Benefit Event; Runway Show; Sculpture Workshop – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Sunkist.

Wednesday, July 7 is the day that Artists 360, a division of the Mid-America Arts Alliance is holding a virtual information session for their newly announced grants If you are interested in learning more, they are holding an information session on Wednesday, July 7 at 6:00 p.m. where you will hear about the grants, eligibility, and application process. Applications are open right now and the deadline is July 19.

Fayetteville Film Fest is on the hunt for a couple of additional volunteers to join the juror panel for the 2021 film fest. Volunteer jurors will watch shorts, features, narrative and documentary submissions and will help select films for the 2021 festival which will take place in November. The organization aims to have jurors with varied backgrounds. You simply need to apply online.

Downtown Rogers is the place to be on Thursday, July 8 for Art on the Bricks with several events happening that evening. One of those events is the Waiting in the Wigs Drag Benefit for Arkansas Public Theatre. This is sure to be a fun-filled evening of fabulous drag and dancing. Proceeds benefit Arkansas’ premier community theatre. The event is happening at Moonbroch Brewing Company at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. The first 150 ticket buyers get a free t-shirt.

Ozark Talent Bank is holding auditions for their “Back to School Runway Show.” They are seeking individuals of all ages, shapes, and sizes to hit the runway. No experience necessary, just a little time to attend the rehearsals that will get you ready to walk in the Back-to-School show that will take place on Saturday, July 31. Auditions will take place Thursday, July 8 between 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Ozark Talent Bank location on 1st Street in Rogers.

Finally, register now for a two-day Crystal Bridges workshop taking place July 10 & 11. In the workshop, guests will explore Mexican folk art with local artists Renata Cassiano. The reason you need to register now is so that you can pick up your box of materials in order to sculpt alongside the professionals. This workshop is a virtual experience taking place from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.