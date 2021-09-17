Greedy Goats & Yoga; Killer Clowns; the Mixtapes HogTown – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

The Springdale space formerly known as the Arts Center of the Ozarks is currently undergoing a re-branding process, and if you’re a theatre creative in the area they want to hear from you. There is a meet and greet happening at Puritan Coffee and Beer in Fayetteville on Friday, September 17 at 6:00 p.m. They want to hear from performers, theatre enthusiasts, storytellers and tech-ies so that they can begin planning a new slate of shows.

Also happening Friday, September 17 at the Mount Sequoyah Center, it’s yoga… AND goats! The Greedy Goats of NWA will be joining this yoga session and the center is providing brush and pretzels for the goats (Ghee, Butch, and Sundance) to enjoy. Head to Mount Sequoyah at 6:00 p.m. might want to bring an old yoga mat – because… goats!

At the Witching Hour Food Trailer in Bentonville they are kicking off their weekly movie nights with the classic horror film, “Killer Clowns from Outer Space.” The movie will be shown on the big screen and you can bring your lawn chairs, eat burgers from the food truck and watch the clowns! The event is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 17. The film focuses on an alien spaceship that resembles a circus tent lands during the cover of night in a small town, then… melé ensues.

If you’re headed to the Razorback game don’t forget about HogTown! HogTown is the pre-game destination for Razorback fans of all ages, is located on Maple Street just north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. This weekend they’re taking it back to the 90s with the Mixtapes as they take the stage for a live concert starting at 11:30 a.m. You can enjoy tunes from the likes of Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, the Cranberries, Foo Fighters, Third Eye Blind and more! There will be food trucks, inflatables, a caricature artist and more.