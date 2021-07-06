Gwen & Blake Tie the Knot; Schmigadoon!; A New Original Music Competition – Hot Topics

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proving they are “no doubt” meant for each. That story is kicking off Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics.

“The Voice” coaches Stefani and Shelton making their own fireworks over the weekend by getting married in Oklahoma. The pair announced their engagement in October after meeting as judges on “The Voice” a few years ago. The couple have released a few duets together, including “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

Imagine being trapped in a 1950’s musical. That’s just what happens to SNL’s Cecily Strong and Michael-Keegan Key. This hilarious duo play a couple that take a wrong turn and end up in a town called “Schmigadoon!” only to find out they cannot leave until they find true love. The cast of town characters, who spend their days breaking into song and dance, include Broadway stars such as Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Aaron Tveit , Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski and Martin Short. “Schmigadoon!” launches on Apple TV+ July 16 with two episodes, then continues weekly.

A new musical competition series in the works, one focused on original music is looking for contestants. The show’s called “American Song Contest” and it’s modeled after the long running “Eurovision.” The goal is to find one representative from every state and U.S. Territory in hopes to discover the next global music superstar. “American Song Contest” will debut in the early part of 2022 right here on KNWA. Enter the contest here.