Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

You can join Natural State Comedy on Thursday, March 10 and every Thursday night in Springdale for Black Apple Comedy Night! As well as being a showcase of talented regional comedians, their featured comedians are Katie Still and Caleb Don Smith. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. You’re encouraged to arrive early to get a seat, and maybe even enjoy some hard ciders made on-site at Black Apple Hard Cider!

Also happening on March 10, it’s the first Girls Night Out of 2022 in Downtown Siloam Springs. There are several participating businesses and restaurants and Swag Bags are available while supplies last. The event happens throughout downtown Siloam from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and is presented by Main Street Siloam Springs.

Fenix Arts in Fayetteville is holding an opening reception for their newest art exhibition entitled “Art Education in Action.” The exhibition features professional art teachers and art education students at the University of Arkansas. You have the opportunity to meet these artists who are keeping the arts alive in our schools. The reception will take place on March 10 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Here’s a reminder that all weekend long, Trike Theatre is presenting their show “Alexander Who’s Not Not Not Not Not Not Going to Move.” The show centers around the theme of “HOME IS WHERE YOUR FAMILY IS.” You can see this show at Trike Theatre’s performance space in Bentonville both this weekend and next, performances happening Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at fifteen dollars.

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Walton Arts Center announce a digital lottery for “Hamilton” tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance Tuesday, March 22. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will first open at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 11, and will close at noon on Thursday, March 17, for tickets to performances March 22-27. The final digital lottery opens at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 18, and closes the following Thursday for performances March 29-April 3.

Speaking of Theatre, TheatreSquared has released their 2022/23 season of shows which include the titles you see on your screen. T2 says that laughter will take center stage in this eight-play lineup of award winners, premieres, and acclaimed new plays. The new season kicks on in August with “It Came From Outer Space.” Season packages are on sale now.

*Sponsored Content