“Hamilton” Tickets; Author Talk; Art Installation – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

Hamilton is coming to Walton Arts Center in 2022, but you can get your hands on tickets this week. Plus, BEIG and the Student Chapter of the National Association of Black Accountants is hosting a community conversation on black mental health with alum and author, Kevin Dedner, Founder and CEO of Hurdle. And, the Famous Hardware building in Downtown Springdale has become a hub for art. You can check out the latest & final art installation of the year at the opening night reception on Thursday, November 18.

