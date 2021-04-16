Happening in Northwest Arkansas: Friday, April 16 – Sunday, April 18

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas Sponsored by Keurig Dr. Pepper’s mini can variety pack.

Something new is coming to the town of Prairie Grove. The Prairie Grove Heritage Museum opens Saturday, April 17 from 9:00 a.m. – noon. Thank you to Molly Hutchins who serves as the Vice President of the Prairie Grove Historical Society for sending Good Day NWA these photos. The society’s mission is to educate the community on prairie grove and surrounding areas.

Calling all hairstylists, makeup artists, fashion designers and models, the Ozark Talent Bank is looking for you. The organization has a call out for creatives to help with an upcoming spring runway show happening May 16. Ozark Talent Bank’s goal is to connect with actors, models, singers, songwriters, and other industry professionals to help grow, learn, and showcase their talents.

Perhaps your plans to explore the outdoors have been put on hold due to weather. But, why not explore the Ozarks virtually? You can join Shiloh Museum staff and volunteers for a pre-recorded exploration of Fayetteville’s Wilson Springs Preserve on the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History’s Facebook page and YouTube channel from 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning, April 17.

Happening Saturday evening, Musician Randall Shreve and the Devilles will take that stage at George’s Majestic Lounge. Randall’s concerts are prone to sell out, but as of this morning there are still a few remaining tickets for the show. The doors open at 7:00 p.m. with the show beginning around 8:00 p.m. Tickets are fifteen dollars and are available to those eighteen and older. George’s has several safety protocols in place.

Open Mouth Literary Center invites you to join them for a poetry event Sunday, April 18. The featured poets will be Kevin Latimer and Sy Hoahwah. The readings will be preceded by a round of introductory readings by members of the poetry community. The reading will take place virtually via Zoom. To provide additional access, Zoom auto captions with be provided, and an ASL interpreter will be present. You can also access copies of all poems via Google Docs. There is a suggested donation of five dollars.

In case you missed it former Razorback Women’s Basketball players Chelsea Dungee and Destiny Slocum are headed to the WNBA. Dungee was selected by the Dallas Wings with the 5th overall pick. She became the first Razorback to hear her name called in the WNBA Draft since 2012. Destiny Slocum is also headed to the WNBA selected by the Las Vegas Aces with the 14th overall pick in the draft.