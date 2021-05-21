Happening in Northwest Arkansas: Friday, May 21 – Sunday, May 23

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Canada Dry Variety Pack.

Today is the day for Artosphere’s Signature Event: Trail Mix. The event returns for another year of live music and interactive activities for kids and families on Fayetteville’s Frisco Trail! This socially distanced outdoor art experience will feature many local acts including the NWA Ballet Theatre. The event is happening today from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in downtown Fayetteville. They do have a rain plan. If there’s inclement weather, they will move the event to inside Walton Arts Center.

The Jones Center is seeking professional artists based in Northwest Arkansas to participate in the creative redevelopment of their 52-acre outdoor campus in Springdale. The project will transform the grounds of The Jones Center into a regional destination with park-like green spaces, inviting bike paths, infrastructure improvements and public art installations. If you are an artist who is interested in giving your input, there’s an informational night coming via zoon up on Wednesday, May 26 and then artists have until June 16 to submit their art and ideas for consideration.

Fayetteville Junior Civic League is bringing their “Big Party” back to George’s Majestic Lounge tonight. The event will feature music from “The Mix Tapes.” Doors open at six-thirty and the event is a fundraiser for the organization which is committed to improving the quality of life for families in need in our area through financial grants and volunteer projects.

“It’s your life…It’s now or never…” to see Bon Jovi in concert showing at the 112 Drive-In. You can see an Encore Drive-In Night Concert on Saturday, May 22 in Fayetteville. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show starts on screen at 8:45 p.m. Tickets start at $68. Get ready to have a fun night of music that’s sure to go down in a “blaze of glory.”

On Sunday, May 23, let’s go fly a kite in Bentonville. In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Asian Pacific Association Network Resource Group at Walmart and Crystal Bridges are hosting a free drop in event at Orchard Park from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. This is a BYOK event (bring your own kite) event, however, there will be additional kites to share on a first come first serve basis. This is a great way to enjoy time with friends and neighbors and stand in solidarity with our local AAPI communities. There will be live music performed.

