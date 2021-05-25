Happening in Northwest Arkansas: Tuesday, May 25

Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Canada Dry Variety Pack.

The Jones Center in partnership with the Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange is seeking professional artists based in Northwest Arkansas to participate in the creative redevelopment of their 52-acre outdoor campus in Springdale. The project will transform the grounds of The Jones Center into a regional destination with park-like green spaces, inviting bike paths, infrastructure improvements and public art installations. There’s an informational session for artists on Wednesday, May 26 via Zoom.

Also happening on Thursday, mark your calendars to explore Arkansas art with the one and only Johnny Cash. The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum is expanding their focus to include more than visual art as this Zoom lecture is centered on the “man in black” and his influence. You can join the lecture either on Zoom or Facebook Live Thursday at 7:00 P.M.. The event is free, all you need to do is register to attend.

On Thursday, make plans now to be at the Mount Sequoyah Center for Cocktails on the Court. The Scout Guide NWA presents this event on the tennis courts. There will be refreshments and small bites served while one of tennis’ biggest events plays – the French Open. The event is set to kick off at five-thirty and tickets are thirty five dollars.

Finally, it’s not too early to start making your plans for the weekend and we’ve got one for ya! Sweet Freedom Cheese and Vino Distribution are partnering for a virtual guided tasting this Friday at 6:30pm. You will be guided through a tasting of 2 wines with 4 artisanal cheeses chosen to complement these delicious wines. Each ticket includes a tasting kit including 2 bottles of wine, 4 cheeses, crackers, and accompaniments for 2-3 people. Pickup of your kit can be made on Thursday or Friday before the event starts.