Happening in NWA: A Call for Artists and a Feel Good Story Involving Dreams & Horses

Here are a few events happening in Northwest Arkansas including a call for artists and how one woman’s dream is becoming a reality!

The Northwest Arkansas Council has launched a weekly, half-hour online show featuring Arkansas and Heartland artists. On Wednesday, January 6 they will be streaming the ninth episode of “OZcast” live on Facebook at 3:00 p.m. Today’s episode will feature local makers, crafters, and even an experimental film. You can find the link on our website.

Calling all artists! Downtown Rogers Art on the Bricks is back and they have put out a call for artists to submit their work digitally to be featured in the virtual event which starts on January 20. Because of the pandemic, the event switched to a virtual platform several months ago. This time the theme is “Love.” As always, it’s free to participate, and they will be accepting applications until Monday, January 11 at noon.

Here’s a heads up happening in the River Valley. The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum is temporarily closed due to Covid-19 concerns. The museum says it has received strong support during the pandemic and looks forward to reopening for guests to enjoy the RAM Invitational Exhibition featuring the work of 56 artists, and Dena Creamer’s Arkansas Impressions.

One woman’s dream is coming to reality, thanks to a local organization. Angela Penzo was diagnosed with ALS leaving her unable to continue doing what she loved the most: spending time with horses. ‘Horses for Healing‘, along with the ALS Association is helping keep her dream alive by getting her back in the stables again.