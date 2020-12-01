Happening in NWA: A Casting Call, Live Music, and Where You Can Test Your Knowledge

Check out these Northwest Arkansas events sponsored by 7 Up.

For many, the holiday season is about giving back, and you can start by participating in the worldwide generosity movement: Giving Tuesday. You can donate clothes, money, food or your time. There is no shortage of nonprofit in our generous region. Some of those places include Seven Hills, Equestrian Bridges, Life Styles, and the American Red Cross. Most of the arts organizations we feature on good day are all non-profits.

If you’re an actor or aspire to be an actor, don’t throw away your shot! DAYVISION films is holding auditions for their next short film production. DAYVISION is the local production company who bring big ideas to the screen. If you’re interested in auditioning for this short film called “Game Night,” you just need to send them an email at info@dayvisionfilms.com.

Holidaze, the pop-up Christmas bar at Walton Arts Center is presenting live music tonight by Dylan Earl on Tuesday, December 1. It costs $15 to reserve your spot at Holidaze where you can enjoy craft cocktails, a cozy atmosphere, and all the comforts of the season, plus live music. Reservations are going fast. Make yours while they still have availability. The music is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

It’s Tuesday so there is Tuesday Trivia happening at various places throughout Northwest Arkansas, why not check out the trivia happening at The Odd Soul in Downtown Springdale on Tuesday, December 1 at 7:00 p.m. This trivia is being sponsored by Sporting KC, the Major League Soccer team from Kansas City. The club is currently in the MLS Playoffs with a match on Thursday, December 3 against Minnesota United FC.

After Thanksgiving, you might be looking for a break from cooking. The Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville is offering “food to go” for families who are wanting a fresh, hot meal. These chef prepared dishes start at $18 per person, and you’re money goes to support the center’s programming. They are offering this service on December 2 & 3 this week. You need to order in advance and arrange for curbside pickup of your food.