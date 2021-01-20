Happening in NWA: A Creative Podcast & How to Monetize Your Creativity

Take a look at a few local events happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, January 20.

The Hispanic Women’s Organization of Arkansas is hosting a livestream at 11:00 a.m. where they will chat with community leaders about the importance of the Arkansas Latino vote. The organization is all about “celebrating education, culture and community.” This event will stream to YouTube.

The Northwest Arkansas Council has launched a weekly, half-hour online show featuring Arkansas and heartland artists. This afternoon they will be streaming the 11th episode of “OZCast” live on Facebook at 3:00 p.m. OZCast features local makers, crafters, and artists. You can find the link on our website.

Calling all creatives! If you’re interested in monetizing your creativity, There’s an event happening today to help you turn your creativity into a career. The Women’s Business Center of Fayetteville is hosting an event called “Intro to ARTrepreneur.” The event will take place online from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Also happening tonight Ken and Casey Weatherford, you know them from Beer & Hymns, are hosting Wednesday with the Weatherfords. Join them on Facebook Live as they share music, scripture, a live chat and more. Wednesday with the Weatherfords starts at 6:00 p.m. Ken and Casey are no stranger to Good Day NWA. They have stopped by the show several times.