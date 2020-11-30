Happening in NWA: A Local Library Gets a New Feature and It’s Cyber Monday

Watch as Good Day NWA looks at ways that you can get involved with events happening across Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry.

Christmas lights are up all over Northwest Arkansas. Why not support a local display that gives back!?! It started on Thanksgiving Day and through the end of the year, You can check out a Christmas Light Display on Edgewood Avenue in Bentonville. The display is animated to holiday music that you can listen to on FM radio. You also have the opportunity to give to fight Multiple Sclerosis at the donation mailbox or online. The display is open each day a 5:30 p.m. Sunday – Thursday it lasts until 9:30 p.m., and until 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum is hosting a live video conversation on Monday, November 30. The organization invites you to hear from professors from the University of Arkansas and the University of Memphis. The conversation is centered around moving forward in a post-election world, and it is a continuation of a discussion that took place a few weeks ago. If you missed the first one, you can still join in today. The zoom link is open to all and the conversation begins at 6:00 p.m.

A new amenity is coming to members of the Fayetteville Public Library on Tuesday, December 1! Kanopy provides free, instant access to thousands of critically-acclaimed movies, documentaries and kid-favorites. It will be perfect to have this for the anticipated down-time over the holiday season. The service is accessible on iPhone and android devices, your desktop and Smart TV apps like Roku, Apple TV and Fire Stick. To get started all you need is a library card number.

A reminder that thousands of sales are taking place on this Cyber Monday. And, with so many people buying products online, it’s important to stay hyper-aware. A few quick tips to shopping safely and securely are: 1) don’t shop from public wi-fi 2) make sure no one is looking over your shoulder 3) make sure you’re on a real website as there are many fake website looking to take advantage of you. There are plenty of small businesses in Northwest Arkansas where you can shop small on this Cyber Monday.