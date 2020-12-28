Happening in NWA: A Magical Experience, Vision Boards, & a Local Bakery Wins a Major Grant

Here are some ways you can stay involve in what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7 Up.

If you’re looking to have some fun in the days between Christmas and New Year’s Day Intrigue Theater in Eureka Springs presents “Perplexed: a totally Covid Compliant Magical Experience.” There are performances tonight tomorrow and Wednesday. Plus they have additional performance dates throughout the month. Tonight’s show starts at eight p-m and tickets start at thirty dollars. /

Everyone loves a little friendly competition! Happening until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, December 28, Bella Vista is hosting a Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, in partnership with the American Red Cross. You’ll find the Bloodmobile parked outside the Fire Department at the Town Center. Folks are encouraged to help save lives as the Bella Vista Fire Department and Police Department will be competing to see who can recruit the most participants. Pick a side, make a donation, and help save lives. You’re encouraged to reserve an appointment time in advance of your arrival.

If you need a visual representation of your goals for 20-21, Folk City Art in Bella Vista is holing three nights of vision or “bliss” board creation. The events are taking place online and registration is ten dollars. You can Learn how to create vision boards that will help keep you focused on achieving your goals in 2021, plus there are special guests, door prizes and more.



We want to give a shoutout to Olly Makes Bakery in Bentonville. Many businesses have been impacted by the pandemic. Owner Molly Murphy received a $5,000 Covid-19 Relief and Recovery Grant from The Spanx by Sara Blakley Foundation focused on helping women-owned businesses. Murphy said the grant made it possible for her to keep going. There were just one 1,000 grants given out.