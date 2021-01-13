Happening in NWA: A Name Change & Options to Keep You Active

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas including a new name for a popular meeting place and how you can stay fit and active.

The City of Rogers acquired the naming rights for the convention center formerly known as the John Q. Hammons Center. The center has been renamed the Rogers Convention Center as part of the city’s branding efforts, according to Mayor Hines. Due to the pandemic and cases on the rise in Benton County, there will not be a ribbon-cutting and unveiling event, the Mayor said.

All bike riders are welcome to the “Wednesday Night Group Ride.” There are different groups leaving from different spots in Bella Vista according to your riding level, and to ensure that the ride is safe and CDC compliant. The starting time for all rides is 6:00 p.m. You’re encouraged to bring lights.

The Human Experience in Fayetteville is offering an 8-week belly dance course. The course started last week, but you can still join. They meet each Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and prices vary depending on how many classes you want to attend. There is a $20 drop in option if you just want to try it out.

For all of the seniors in our community: If you are curious about becoming more tech savvy with Zoom, FaceTime or even telemedicine, there is a Zoom event happening tomorrow starting at 10:00 a.m. that will leave you feeling more equipped to handle today’s technology.