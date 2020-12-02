Happening in NWA: A Parade of Christmas Trees in Springdale & Reasons to Visit The Momentary

Here’s a look at events happening throughout Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7 Up.

Chelsea Jennings, Assistant Principal of Lakeside Junior High School in Springdale was honored in a surprise ceremony with the Arkansas Association of Secondary School Principals Assistant Principal of the Year. It’s Jennings’ 5th year at Lakeside. She says she is dedicated to the education of her students especially during the pandemic, and that she couldn’t have done it without her team and faculty at the school.

Here is something you can participate in throughout most of the month of December. The Christmas on the Creek celebration has happened in Downtown Springdale. That means that it’s also the start of their Downtown Parade of Trees. This is where the Downtown Streets are lined with Christmas Trees that are decorated by the community. The trees are sponsored and decorated by families, community organizations as well as companies big & small. Some of those sponsors are Arts Center of the Ozarks, Tyson Foods and the Natural State Roller Derby. Plus, there’s even a tree honoring first responders and essential workers.

With cycling culture expanding throughout Northwest Arkansas. It’s important to know how to change a tire. The last thing anyone wants is to be stranded on a bike trail miles away from where you started. Mojo Cycling in Bentonville is hosting a free Women’s Flat Tire Clinic. You can bring your own bike or you can come just to learn. Masks are required and the event starts at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2. If you miss this one, they will offer the same clinic each first Wednesday of the month through March.

Thursday, December 3 starting at 9:00 a.m. The Momentary is hosting a blood drive. The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is running dangerously low on their supply and they are the sole supplier of blood to our Northwest Arkansas hospitals. The drive lasts until 4:00 p.m. You’ll need to sign up for a time slot. Plus several safety protocols are in place including wearing a face covering.

Make your reservation now to see performer Austin Dean Ashford at The Momentary Thursday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m. He uses music, spoken word, poetry, and more in his performances. This event is Austin’s response to the Nick Cave exhibit. The event is free with no registration required and will take place in the galleries.